Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,952. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

