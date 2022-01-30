Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,952. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
