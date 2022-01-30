PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.