Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Polymath has a total market cap of $337.45 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00288464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

