Poolz Finance Market Cap Tops $13.92 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00012186 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $1.14 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

