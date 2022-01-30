Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) versus Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Head-To-Head Review

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -67.09% -46.03% -13.07% Grid Dynamics -5.04% 10.83% 9.55%

This table compares Porch Group and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 12.51 -$54.03 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 14.68 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -139.05

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Porch Group and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 179.44%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Porch Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

