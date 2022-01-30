Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

