Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 22,900 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 14.97% of Epizyme worth $78,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $112,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.