Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $58,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.