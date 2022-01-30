Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $69,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.