Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 18,591 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.00% of Wave Life Sciences worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

