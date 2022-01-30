Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,950 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.74% of nLIGHT worth $33,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.