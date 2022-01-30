Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.