Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Conn’s worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $703.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

