Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Personalis worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 139,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,396. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

