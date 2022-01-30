Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of American Vanguard worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.09 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.84.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVD. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

