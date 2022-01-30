Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.76 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

