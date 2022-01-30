Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of CalAmp worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

