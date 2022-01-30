Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,227 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Universal Insurance worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

