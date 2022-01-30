PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of PROG worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PROG by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PROG by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in PROG by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in PROG by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 286,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

