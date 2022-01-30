Prometeus Price Reaches $9.45 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $155.53 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108766 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

