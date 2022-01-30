Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Lowered to €34.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PRYMY opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

