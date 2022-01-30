Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

RILY stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.