Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.