PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of PulteGroup worth $236,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

