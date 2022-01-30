Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 2,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

