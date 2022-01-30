Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.