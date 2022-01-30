Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Issued By Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.