Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

COF opened at $142.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

