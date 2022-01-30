Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

