Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

