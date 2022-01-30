Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Raised by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

