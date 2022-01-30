Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Q2 worth $239,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $59.83 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.