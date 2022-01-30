Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hormel Foods Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

