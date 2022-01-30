Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

