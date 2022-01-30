Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increased by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

NYSE:OR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 823,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

