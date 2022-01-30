Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.64.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
