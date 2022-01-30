Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

