Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 130.8% in January

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

NASDAQ:QRTEB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.