Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0591 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $28.74 million and $579,368.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

