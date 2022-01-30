RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,085. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $586.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

