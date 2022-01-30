Raymond James Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $52.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Methanex stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

