Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after buying an additional 688,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.20 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.