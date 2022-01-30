Raymond James & Associates Has $233,000 Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XPeng were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,426,000 after buying an additional 1,645,989 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,923,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of XPEV opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

