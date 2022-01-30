Raymond James & Associates Purchases 775 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.