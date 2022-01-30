Raymond James Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.32.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$759.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

