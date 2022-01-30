Raymond James Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $35.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.