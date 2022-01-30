Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $117.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

RJF traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Raymond James by 89.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 161,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

