Raymond James Raises Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target to $100.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CATC opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

