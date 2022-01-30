Raymond James Raises SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target to $33.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMBK. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

