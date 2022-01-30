Raymond James Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $35.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

