Raymond James Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $35.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.
Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
