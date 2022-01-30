RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

REAL stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. RealReal has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,258 shares of company stock worth $3,939,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

